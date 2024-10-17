17-Year-Old UP Boy Sells Over 4,000 Child Porn Videos, Detained

Further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday caught a 17-year-old boy here for allegedly selling over 4,000 child pornography videos online, officials said.

The accused, who earned a 30 per cent commission on each sale, obtained the videos through Telegram from a supplier named "Raj", police said.

The matter came to light after the cyber police department in Gorakhpur received a tip-off from a volunteer organisation, they said.

A police team launched a probe and seized the accused's mobile phone after catching him on Thursday, they added.

During interrogation, the teenager admitted to using one Nekogram mobile application and Telegram to distribute the videos, said Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.

The SSP added, "The accused charged customers up to Rs 3,000 per video, with some videos priced as high as Rs 20,000. After receiving payment, he would send the majority of the funds to his supplier 'Raj'." Grover said an FIR has been lodged against the minor under relevant sections of criminal laws.

He said the cyber police are trying to identify other individuals involved in the accused's child porn distribution network

