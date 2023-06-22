2 J&K Doctors Sacked For Twisting Facts in 2009 'Rape-Murder' Case: Sources

After the CBI took over the probe, it came to light that two doctors twisted facts. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration today terminated the services of two doctors for allegedly "actively working" with Pakistan-based groups and fabricating evidence in the 2009 "Shopian rape-murder" case.

The action comes 14 years after a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI unearthed the conspiracy behind case.

"J&K administration has terminated Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Dr Nighat Shaheen Chilloo from the service for actively working with Pakistan and hatching a conspiracy with its assets within Kashmir to falsify post-mortem report of Asiya and Neelofar of Shopian, who had unfortunately died by accidental drowning on 29th May 2009," a senior official in administration told NDTV.

The two doctors have been dismissed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha under Article 311 of the Constitution, the official said.

Under this provision, government officers can be dismissed summarily without any enquiry

"The ultimate aim of the duo was to create disaffection by falsely accusing the security forces of rape and murder," he explained.

Two women, Asiya Jan and Neelofar, were found dead in a stream in Shopian on May 30, 2009, leading to allegations that they were raped and murdered by security personnel.

The incident sparked protests in Kashmir and brought it to a near standstill for 42 days. Later, the CBI took over the probe and found that the two women were never raped or murdered.

As per the government data, seven month period from June-December 2009 witnessed 42 strike calls floated by groups like Hurriyat, which resulted in widespread rioting in the valley.

Around 600 minor and major law and order incidents were reported from all the districts of the valley, the impact of which lasted till the next year.

A total of 251 FIRs were registered in different police stations for rioting, stone pelting, arson etc. Seven civilians lost their lives and 103 were injured during these protests. Additionally, 29 police personnel and six paramilitary personnel suffered injuries. As per the estimate, Rs 6,000 crores worth of business was lost in those seven months.

After the CBI took over the probe, it came to light that two doctors fabricated evidence and twisted facts.

As per the CBI chargesheet, Dalal was the first doctor to conduct an autopsy of the bodies, whereas Chilloo was a part of the second team of doctors that conducted post-mortem examination, the officials said.

In a gross violation of medical ethics, Chilloo took her own vaginal swab and projected it to be of Asiya Jan, who she had claimed was raped and murdered, they said.

However, an AIIMS forensic team comprising Dr TD Dogra and Dr Anupama Raina got the bodies exhumed and found that Asiya Jan's hymen was intact. The same reports were part of the CBI charge sheet, they said.

In December 2009, the CBI concluded that the two women were neither raped nor murdered.

The CBI then filed a charge sheet against six doctors, five lawyers and two civilians, including the brother of one of the women, for fabricating evidence.

The CBI report accused the 13 people of hatching a criminal conspiracy to stir public anger against the security forces.

Since neither rape nor murder took place, the CBI report concluded that there was no case. It said the lawyers had hatched a conspiracy and forced two persons to become witnesses.

The probe agency also rejected the theory of the Majlis-s-Maashwarat, an amalgam of separatist groups that spearheaded the agitation in Shopian, that the two women were abducted, raped and murdered when they had gone to their orchard on May 29, 2009.