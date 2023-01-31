14 Get Life Sentence In Connection With Ex-BJP MLA's Murder

District and Sessions judge also slapped a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the main accused. (Representational)

A local court here on Monday sentenced 14 people to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of former Iglas MLA Malkhan Singh and his bodyguard.

District and Sessions judge Pankaj Kumar Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the main accused and former zila panchayat chairman Tejveer Singh.

Malkhan Singh was the BJP MLA from Iglas assembly constituency from 1996 to 2002.

Assistant district advocate Manu Raj Bahadur said Malkhan Singh was sitting outside his residence on March 20, 2006 with his friends when Tejveer Singh came there with 14-15 men and killed the MLA and his bodyguard.

A case was registered in the matter on a complaint by Malkhan Singh's elder brother and eyewitness Dalveer Singh. On the directions of the Allahabad High Court, the matter was transferred to Bulandshahr in 2008.

Of the 18 accused persons, two have died and two are absconding.

