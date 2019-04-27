14 Die In Road Accidents In Gujarat, Chhattisgarh

Police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations immediately (Representational)

Fourteen people were killed and 16 were injured in two separate accidents in Morbi area of Gujarat and Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

At least six people were killed after the cars in which they were travelling collided with each other in Morbi area of Gujarat, police said.

Though the police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations immediately, but all six were found dead when it reached the accident site. The dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

In another accident in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, at least eight people died while 16 others were injured when the pick-up van they were travelling in met with an accident in Amera village.

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot for rescue operations.



"Seven people died on the spot. One was brought dead to a hospital. On being asked, passengers have told us that the driver was drunk. We are investigating if he had consumed alcohol," Additional Superintendent of Police Surguja said.

The injured are being treated at Ambikapur district hospital. An FIR has also been registered in the case.



