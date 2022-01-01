12 Dead, 14 Injured In Stampede At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In J&K: Cops

12 people dead, over 14 others injured in a stampede at Jammu and Kashmir's Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Twelve pilgrims have died and over a dozen others injured in a stampede at Jammu and Kashmir's Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The stampede was triggered by a massive rush of devotees, officials said today.

The incident occurred outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine on Trikuta hills.

The stampede happened when a huge crowd of devotees, who have come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan, the officials said, adding that the stampede broke out as "large groups of devotees reportedly entered the Bhawan without permission slips."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Narendra Modi is "personally monitoring and keeping track of the tragic situation arising out of stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine."

He further stated that PM Modi has "conveyed his sympathies to bereaved families and issued instructions to provide all possible medical aid & assistance to the injured."

Senior officials and representatives from the shrine board are at the spot.

Senior officials have confirmed that 12 pilgrims have died dead and at least 14 others are injured in the stampede. "All the injured have been taken to a hospital," they added.

The condition of many of the injured is said to be "serious", the official said.

