100-Metre-Long 'Make In India' Bridge Launched For Bullet Train Project

This is the fourth out of the 28 steel bridges, completed for the Bullet Train corridor.

Another steel bridge of 100 m length has been launched for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project on August 25 near Silvassa in Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

This 1464 MT steel bridge of 14.6 m in height and 14.3 m in width has been fabricated at the workshop in Trichy, Tamil Nadu and was transported on trailers to the site for installation.

A temporary launching nose spanning 84 meters and weighing 600 MT was connected with the main bridge for launching, to avoid any intermediate support. Additional temporary members were also installed to strengthen the bridge during launching.

A total of 27,500 nos. of HSFG (High-strength friction grip) bolts were utilised to connect the components of the launching nose and approximately 55,250 nos. of Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts with C5 system painting and elastomeric bearings, were utilized for the main bridge.

The steel bridge along with the launching nose was assembled near the site at a height of 14.5 m from the ground on temporary trestles and was pulled with an automatic mechanism of 2 semi-automatic jacks, each of capacity of 250 tons using mac-alloy bars.

The Bullet Train project is being executed meticulously, maintaining the utmost standards of safety and engineering excellence. Leveraging Japanese expertise, India is increasingly utilizing its own technical and material resources to build infrastructure under the "Make in India" initiative.

There are a total of 24 river bridges in the project, 20 are in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra. Out of 20 bridges in Gujarat, 10 have been completed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then-Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe launched the project in Ahmedabad on September 14, 2017.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) was incorporated on February 12, 2016, under the Companies Act, 2013 with the object of financing, constructing, maintaining and managing the High-Speed Rail Corridor in India.

The Company has been modeled as a 'Special Purpose Vehicle' in the joint sector with equity participation by the Central Government through the Ministry of Railways and two State Governments -- Government of Gujarat and Government of Maharashtra.

