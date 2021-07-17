10 Of Family Attacked For Complaint About Minor's Photo Online: UP Cops

The police have arrested seven accused so far. (Representational)

Ten members of a family were injured with two persons critically wounded in an attack in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia by a group who were allegedly angered that a police complaint was lodged for posting a girl's picture on Facebook, officials said on Friday.

On Wednesday, a man had posted on the social media platform the picture of a 12-year-old girl from Reoti police station area in the district and the girl's family later lodged a police complaint against this.

Agitated over the complaint, the youth along with some family members went to the girl's house and attacked them using lathis and sharp-edged weapons on Thursday night. It has been alleged that some women in the girl's house were molested, police said.

Ten people, including four women, were injured in the attack and admitted to a local hospital from where two persons were referred to the district hospital in serious condition, Reoti police station SHO Yadvendra Pandey said.

A case has been registered against 17 persons and five unidentified persons and police have arrested seven accused. Efforts were on to catch hold of the others, he said.

