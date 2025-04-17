10,000 Gathered, Cop's Pistol Snatched: Bengal's Waqf Violence Report

The West Bengal police were up against a crowd of around 10,000 people as violence broke out in the state last week over the amended Waqf law, the West Bengal government has told the High Court.

A copy of the report accessed by NDTV, said the police had to rescue its officers from the mob, which was carrying lethal weapons. Three persons have died in the violence that followed over three days.

The protests against the Waqf Amendment Act had started on April 4.

The 34-page report details out the scale of violence that ripped through Jangipur in Murshidabad district last week, starting on April 11. The report highlighted that an unruly mob of 4000-5000 people had attacked the police and even snatched away the service revolver of a senior officer.

The report said a huge crowd -- approximately 8000-10000 people -- had started assembling at the PWD ground of Murshidabad. A chunk of the crowd then broke away and around 5000 people proceeded towards Umarpur and blocked the National Highway.

The crowd became unruly and started using filthy language. Then they started throwing bricks and stones at the police personnel.

A pitched battle followed, where the mob set upon the police with wooden staves, hasua (sickles) and iron rods.

The men snatched the Glock Pistol of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer which was loaded with 10 rounds of bullets, the report mentioned. The police used tear gas to quell the mob and reinforcements were called in.

Thereafter, the police used 142 rounds of rubber bullets and 10 rounds of tear gas, 40 rounds of Stun Shell and 9 rounds of smoke bombs, the report said.

On April 12, an agitated mob gathered near Kanchantala Masjid and tried to vandalized houses of Hindu families in Ghoshpara. Two persons were killed by them at Jafrabad. Altogether, 60 FIRs have been registered so far.