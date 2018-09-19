1 Road In Each UP Civic Body To Be Named After Vajpayee: Yogi Adityanath

Every urban local body in UP will develop a road, which will be named "Atal Gaurav Path"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said yesterday that every urban local body in the state will develop an attractive road, which will be named as the "Atal Gaurav Path" after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Along with the beautification of these roads, all necessary and modern facilities should also be provided, he said in Lucknow on Tuesday, adding that the urban local bodies should also make arrangements for cleaning the drains and keeping them covered.

According to the Directorate of Local Bodies, there are 16 municipal corporations, 198 nagar palikaparishads and 438 nagar panchayats in the state.

Reviewing various schemes such as "Namami Gange", "Amrut Yojana" and "Smart City Mission", Mr Adityanath said people from various parts of the world will be visiting the Kumbh-2019, which will be held in Allahabad from January 15 to March 4 next year.

He said cleanliness in the Sangam area should generate a feeling of devotion among the visitors and devotees and added that the preparations should be done keeping this in mind.

Mr Adityanath also said it should be ensured that from December 15, no sewage canal, industrial or solid waste falls into the Ganga or any of its tributaries.

From January 2019, the holy river should be clean and its flow should be uninterrupted from Bijnor to Ballia, he added.

The chief minister directed the Urban Development and Irrigation departments to hold a meeting in advance to ensure that there was adequate water in the Ganga during the Kumbh.

