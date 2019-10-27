1 Dead, 35 Injured As Bus Overturns After Hitting Speed Bump In UP

The police said that nearly 10 passengers are in a serious condition. (Representational)

A boy was killed and 35 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned after hitting a speed-breaker in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, the police said on Sunday.

The accident happened near the district's Mawai Bujurg village, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha said the private bus was carrying devotees from Kanpur. "The bus was moving at a high speed and jumped off a speed breaker. One passenger died on the spot while 35 others were injured. They have been admitted to a hospital," he said.

The police said that nearly 10 passengers are in a serious condition.

