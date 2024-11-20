Video: Panic In Hyderabad Locality As 5-Storied Building Tilts Dangerously

Panic prevailed as a five-storey building in Hyderabad's Siddiq Nagar tilted, causing residents to be evacuated at night.

Huge cracks can be seen on the building, situated in the Madhapur limits near Gachibowli, compounding fears of its collapse.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency evacuated residents of the building and those in surrounding buildings. Following the evacuation, residents were forced to spend a sleepless night in the open amid falling temperatures.

The building's tilt is reportedly a result of poor foundation and poor construction, further worsened by the construction of a new building in an adjacent position.

Laxman, a resident of the building, said during the construction of an adjacent building, residents objected the unusual deep digging of soil. "We asked how the builder can dig the soil so deep in an area of 50 square yards, but they assured us that it will not harm our building," he said.

Officials are investigating the building's permissions.