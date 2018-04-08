Russian Pitches A Tent On Telangana Farmer's Land, Gets Thrashed For It The Russian national, identified as 44-year-old V Oleg, tried to resist the farmer's onslaught, but was ultimately overpowered.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Russian national V Oleg, sustained injuries after the farmer beat him up (Representational) Hyderabad: A Russian national who was touring the country was beaten up by a farmer in Telangana after he pitched a tent by the side of an agricultural field to shelter himself from bad weather. The farmer had ventured out to inspect potential damage to his crops due to the bad weather and saw the pitched tent with the Russian national lying inside. While the farmer mistook the Russian man for a thief, the Russian man was unable to understand what the farmer was saying to him in Telugu.



Before the Russian could pull out his phone to take the help of the Google translator app, the farmer assaulted the Russian with a torch that he was carrying.



The Russian national, identified as 44-year-old V Oleg, tried to resist the farmer, Mahender Reddy's onslaught, but was ultimately overpowered, as other locals in the area had also by then, joined the farmer in attacking the Russian.



The incident occurred in the Kamareddy district of Telangana, which is around 120 kilometres away from the state capital, Hyderabad. Mr Oleg, who is a cyclist, had come to India as a tourist, and was on his way from Nizamabad to Shirdi in Maharashtra.



A thunderstorm had forced him to stop his journey at Bhiknoor village, which is where he pitched his tent.



Mr Oleg suffered injuries on his head, jaw and right arm. He was taken to Hyderabad, where he was admitted to Ismania General Hospital.



Doctors have said that Mr Oleg may have to remain in hospital for a couple of days.



(With Inputs From IANS)



