Gold smuggling in Hyderabad: Customs said a gold-smuggling case has been filed.

The Customs department in Hyderabad on Saturday seized 1,144 grams of gold valued at Rs 61.72 lakh from a passenger who arrived at the city airport from Dubai.

The gold was concealed in his innerwear, said a press release from the Customs department.

A case of gold-smuggling was filed against him, according to the release. Further investigations have begun, it added.