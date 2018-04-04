Hyderabad Police Bans Drones For A Month After Intelligence Inputs

"No flying activities of remotely controlled drones or para-gliders or Remotely Controlled Micro-Light Aircraft will be allowed in the Jurisdiction of Hyderabad city limits without prior police permission in writing," said a notification issued by the Hyderabad police chief Anjani Kumar.
"Inputs have been received by intelligence agencies about the possibility of attacks by terrorists or antisocial elements by the use of para-gliders, remote controlled drones, remote controlled micro-light aircraft, etc., and there is possibility of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility," the police chief's warning said.
Anyone trying to flying a drone without permission from the local police station and aviation authorities will be booked, the notification further stated.
The Hyderabad police have from time to time banned flying of remotely controlled drones and paragliders. A year ago also police had banned drones for a month.
Use of drones have been gaining popularity for the last few years and police departments often rely on it to monitor law and order situations. The Telangana government has been exploring the use of drones for the security of women employees in the IT sector.
With inputs from ANI