Hyderabad Police Bans Drones For A Month After Intelligence Inputs

Hyderabad: Flying of an unmanned aircraft, commonly known as drones, has been banned in Hyderabad for a month. The Hyderabad Police has said drones and other remote-controlled flying devices won't be allowed in the city from April 8 to May 7.



"No flying activities of remotely controlled drones or para-gliders or Remotely Controlled Micro-Light Aircraft will be allowed in the Jurisdiction of Hyderabad city limits without prior police permission in writing," said a notification issued by the Hyderabad police chief Anjani Kumar.



"Inputs have been received by intelligence agencies about the possibility of attacks by terrorists or antisocial elements by the use of para-gliders, remote controlled drones, remote controlled micro-light aircraft, etc., and there is possibility of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility," the police chief's warning said.



Anyone trying to flying a drone without permission from the local police station and aviation authorities will be booked, the notification further stated.



The Hyderabad police have from time to time banned flying of remotely controlled drones and paragliders. A year ago also police had banned drones for a month.



Use of drones have been gaining popularity for the last few years and police departments often rely on it to monitor law and order situations. The Telangana government has been exploring the use of drones for the security of women employees in the IT sector.



Regulations for the use of drones have major gaps in policy according to a study done by the Observer Research Foundation. India's aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA, released a draft regulation in November last year on the civil and commercial use of drones. As per the regulations, permission to use drones depends on its maximum take-off weight and any drones weighing above 250 gm will have to be registered with the DGCA.



With inputs from ANI



