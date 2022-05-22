4 Arrested In 24 Hours Of Hyderabad Murder: Police

Hyderabad murder: The accused were arrested within 24 hours, the police said. (Representational)

After a Hyderabad-based man was allegedly stabbed to death in public view in the Shahinayathgunj Police Station area, city police on Saturday arrested four while a search is on for the other two accused.

The accused have been identified as Abhinanadan Yadav, K Vijay Yadav, K Sanjay Yadav, Mahesh Aheer Yadav, and a minor boy, according to the police.

The accused were arrested within 24 hours of the crime, the police said. They were involved in the murder of Neeraj Panwar alias Bunty on Friday at the Begum Bazar market.

Police said the victim, Neeraj Panwal, wanted to marry a girl named Sanjana, but her family didn't accept it.

"Subsequently, deceased Neeraj Panwar and Sanjana got married at Sai baba temple, Shamsheergunj on April 13 against the will and wishes of Sanjana's family and started staying at Shamsheergunj, Falaknuma. Recently, the deceased Neeraj Panwar started coming to Kolsawadi frequently to his shop. Sanjana's family and cousins also stayed very near to him and this provoked the cousins of Sanjana and they hatched a plan to eliminate him," said the police.

On Friday, at about 7:30 pm, when the victim and his grandfather were travelling to his relatives' house on a bike, they stopped him and attacked him with knives and a boulder. The victim sustained severe injuries resulting in heavy bleeding and died while undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital.

"On the direction of CV Anand, I.P.S., Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city, we formed (7) teams including Task Force and within 24 hours of the Murder, the Accused persons A.2 to A.4 & BJCL were apprehended and they are being produced before the Hon'ble Court for judicial remand. Efforts are in progress to nab the absconding accused," DCP West Joel Davis told news agency ANI.