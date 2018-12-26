Hyderabad Hospital Vandalised After Patient's Death

The relatives of the woman allegedly vandalised the hospital property, the official said.

A corporate hospital in Hyderabad was vandalised and the security staff and a police constable were allegedly beaten up by the family of a 45-year old woman after her death, police said Tuesday.

Videos of the incident which happened on Monday night went viral on social media wherein some people were seen damaging the hospital property.

The woman was admitted on December 18 with a lung problem and treated for swine flu also, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P Viswa Prasad said.

However, the patient did not respond to the treatment and died of a cardiac arrest at around 8.45 p.m Monday, he added.

Following the death, her sons and some of her relatives allegedly started vandalised the hospital property, the official said.

Complaint and counter-complaint were filed by woman's sons and the hospital management.