Watch: Daring Rescue In Hyderabad To Save Man Swept Away By Flood

Hyderabad rain: Two locals volunteered to save the man and jumped in the waist-deep water

A man who was washed away with his motorcycle by strong currents on a flooded street was rescued by two locals in front of an NDTV crew on Sunday, in hair-raising heroism seen in several parts of rain-battered Hyderabad this week.

The terrifying incident occurred near Siva Sai Colony in Karmanghat when the man and his motorcycle started getting washed away on the flooded street. Two locals volunteered to save the man and jumped in the waist-deep water and after a brief struggle, he was rescued. The police had also arrived at the spot.

The strong currents on the street was due to heavy rain overnight that has caused flash floods in some parts of Hyderabad. A third major lake has also breached, the water of which was flooding the street. Water has entered houses of many as the streets have disappeared under rainwater.

Scary visuals have surfaced online of cars and people getting washed away since the downpour started.

In a minute-long clip, an auto-rickshaw and a car were seen being swept away as locals tried to stop the vehicles. Another dramatic visual from Abdullapurmet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, showed a car at a flooded street being pulled away.

At least 50 people have died in the massive downpour that continued for days and the assessed damage in the state is over Rs 6,000 crore.

Authorities have been carrying out relief operations in the rain-affected areas, even as some localities, close to water bodies, remained underwater.

Personnel from the army and the National Disaster Response Force were deployed to evacuate stranded residents.

The weather office in Hyderabad said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in some parts of the city on Sunday; while one or two places may see intense spells.