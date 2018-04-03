Burnt Body Of Hyderabad Engineer's Wife Found Next To Their 6-Month-Old. Police Suspect Murder Adding to the suspicious circumstances of her death, was that the woman's body bore injury marks, apart from the burn injuries.

The 27-year-old woman's body was found locked outside her flat

Hyderabad:

27-year-old woman's body was found in suspicious circumstances Apart from being burnt, the woman's body bore other injury marks as well Her husband, an engineer, allegedly left for work before the incident



The neighbours, after discovering the woman Soumya's body, and rescuing her baby, proceeded to call the police early in the morning to inform them of the incident.



The police, on conducting a preliminary investigation, have said that the incident took place at around 12.30 am today, whereas the woman's husband, who is an engineer, had left home for work at 8.30 pm, Monday. It was not clear as to who had locked the flat from outside.



The police have ruled out suicide and have said that they suspect the incident to be a case of murder.



An FIR has been filed and a further investigation into the case has been launched by the Hyderabad police.



