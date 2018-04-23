Hyderabad Engineering Students Run Car Over Cobbler Sleeping On Footpath Hyderbad police is investigating if it was a case of drunk driving. A case has been registered and they have been taken to a women's police station.

Share EMAIL PRINT The four engineering students were taken to a women's police station in Hyderabad. Hyderabad: A 48-year-old man who was sleeping on a pavement died after he was run over by a car in Hyderabad late last night. An engineering student was driving a white Skoda and three of her college mates were with her when their car ran over the man.



The four students, between 19 and 21 years of age, were returning from a party. Police are investigating whether it was a case of drunk driving. The accident took place in DAE Colony in Hyderabad's Kushaiguda area. The car crossed the road divider and hit the footpath on the other side of the road. Visual from the spot showed the students being taken away as locals surrounded the car. The four students were later seen sitting on the floor at the police station, with their faces covered.



Police said the victim, identified as Ashok Kumar, was a cobbler from Telangana's Malkajgiri. He died of injures at the government-run Gandhi Hospital. His body will be handed over to his family after the post-mortem.

The students have been identified as Ishanyapathi Reddy, Srujana Kowta, Amrutha Bharathi and Harika Reddy. Police said they have registered a case and conducting further investigations. The CCTV footage in the area was being scanned.



(With inputs from IANS)



