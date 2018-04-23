Hyderabad Engineering Students Run Car Over Cobbler Sleeping On Footpath

The four students, between 19 and 21 years of age, were returning from a party. Police are investigating whether it was a case of drunk driving. The accident took place in DAE Colony in Hyderabad's Kushaiguda area. The car crossed the road divider and hit the footpath on the other side of the road. Visual from the spot showed the students being taken away as locals surrounded the car. The four students were later seen sitting on the floor at the police station, with their faces covered.
Police said the victim, identified as Ashok Kumar, was a cobbler from Telangana's Malkajgiri. He died of injures at the government-run Gandhi Hospital. His body will be handed over to his family after the post-mortem.
The four students are reportedly studying in Sri Nidhi Engineering College in Hyderabad. A case has been registered and they have been taken to a women's police station.
(With inputs from IANS)