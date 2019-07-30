Drunk Man Kisses Cop During Procession In Hyderabad, Arrested

The incident happened during the celebration of an annual Hindu festival in the city.

Hyderabad | | Updated: July 30, 2019 05:05 IST
A case has been registered against the man. (Representational)


Hyderabad: 

A drunk man in Hyderabad kissed an on-duty cop during a procession in Hyderabad, the police said today.

The incident happened during the celebration of an annual Hindu festival in the city. 

"On Sunday, the Bonalu festival was celebrated in Hyderabad city and policemen were deployed for security. Sub Inspector Mahendra was at a procession in the area. A person named Bhanu kissed him in a drunken condition," a police inspector said.

A case has been registered against the man and he has been taken into police custody.

"Today we have taken him into custody and he is being sent to judicial remand," the inspector added.



