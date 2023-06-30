Class 11 Student Electrocuted At Hyderabad School, Suffers Over 50% Burns

The school is yet to comment on the incident.

A prominent school in Hyderabad is facing severe criticism and a police investigation after a Class XI student was electrocuted on its premises. The incident occurred earlier this week during the lunch break, resulting in the student being hospitalized with over 50 per cent burns.

The victim, identified as Hasan, had his first day of Class 11 at Meridian School in Banjara Hills marred by tragedy when he came into contact with an unfenced, high-voltage transformer located near a construction site on school grounds. Hasan's parents have accused the school of negligence and have lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police.

"It was the first day of his Class 11. There was some construction going on in front of the lunch hall. That's where the 1,400-volt transformer was. The area was not fenced and did not have any signs. He was there during the lunch break when he was electrocuted," Latif Khan, Hasan's father, told reporters.

The school, located in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad, came under fire following the incident. Hasan's parents are among many expressing outrage at the school administration, blaming it for negligence.

"They stopped us from filing an FIR or speaking to the media. He is undergoing multiple surgeries. It's total negligence on the part of the school. They are playing with the lives of students and collecting huge fees," Mr Khan continued.

Initial reports suggest that the accident might have been caused by iron rods placed near the transformer. Further details of the incident are still forthcoming as the investigation continues.

The school, despite initially promising to cover the medical expenses, has allegedly backed out of its commitment. "They first said they would take care of the medical expenses now they have reneged on that. They are now saying, 'It's not our responsibility'. My son is in the ICU. He has 50-55% burns. He is not yet stable," Mr Khan alleged. The school is yet to comment on the incident.