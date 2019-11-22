2 Hyderabad Doctors Arrested For Conducting Illegal Sex Determination Tests

The police team later raided the hospital, they said.

Two women doctors were arrested on Thursday for allegedly conducting pre-natal sex determination tests at a private hospital, police said.

An auto-rickshaw driver, who used to bring the pregnant women to the centre, was also held by a police team following a complaint by a medical official.

The police team later raided the hospital, they said.

The driver charged each woman Rs 9,000 and paid Rs 3,000 to the doctors, police said.

A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Sex Selection Determination Prohibited and Regulation Act, the official added.

