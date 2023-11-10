World Diabetes Day 2024: Follow These Night Routine Steps For Better Blood Sugar Levels

World Diabetes Day 2024: Before starting your night routine, check your blood sugar levels

World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14th each year to raise global awareness of diabetes, it's prevention, management, and the complications associated with it. It was created by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to the increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide.

It is important to note that diabetes is a chronic condition characterised by elevated blood sugar levels. While lifestyle changes alone may not be sufficient to manage diabetes, they play a crucial role in its overall management along with medication (if prescribed) and regular monitoring.

Making right lifestyle choices and following a healthy overall routine can greatly influence your health and help in the management of diabetes. In this article, we discuss what habits you can inculcate in your routine before bed to better manage high blood sugar levels.

World Diabetes Day: Lifestyle changes for diabetes management often include:

1. Monitor blood sugar levels

Before starting your night routine, check your blood sugar levels to gauge where they are at and determine any necessary adjustments to your routine.

2. Eat a balanced dinner

Include a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats in your dinner to help stabilise blood sugar levels throughout the night.

3. Limit portion sizes

Avoid overeating during dinner to prevent blood sugar spikes before bedtime. Use smaller plates and practice mindful eating to control portion sizes.

4. Choose complex carbohydrates

Opt for whole grains, legumes, and vegetables instead of refined carbohydrates to help slow down the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream.

5. Limit sugary snacks

Avoid consuming sugary snacks or desserts before bed, as these can cause blood sugar fluctuations during the night.

6. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the evening to stay hydrated and promote healthy blood sugar levels. You must aim to consume at least 2-3 litres of water daily.

7. Include protein-rich snacks

If you feel hungry before bed, choose a protein-rich snack such as a small handful of nuts or a slice of turkey to help stabilise blood sugar levels.

8. Avoid late-night snacking

Try not to eat too close to bedtime to allow your body enough time to digest food before sleep. Aim for at least two hours between your last meal and bedtime.

9. Engage in physical activity

Light exercise after dinner, such as a short walk, can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

10. Establish a regular sleep schedule

Having consistent sleeping patterns allows your body to maintain its natural blood sugar rhythms. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night.

Altering night-time routines can be an effective strategy in managing diabetes. However, lifestyle changes should be comprehensive and not focused solely on night-time routines. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, ensuring adequate sleep, avoiding late-night snacking, and managing stress before bedtime can positively impact blood glucose levels.

It is important to mention that each person's diabetes management plan may vary, and an individualised approach considering medical advice is necessary. Consulting with healthcare professionals, such as doctors or diabetes educators, is essential to devise an effective diabetes management plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.