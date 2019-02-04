World Cancer Day 2019: Celebrity Nutritionist Suggests 15 Superfoods Which Have The Ability To Prevent Cancer

World Cancer Day 2019: Probiotics have been proven to be effective against cancer formation.

Foods that you include in your diet plan, drastically shows its affect in many aspects to your overall health, including the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease or cancer. Cancer is a diseases that involves the process of abnormal cell growth in your body with the potential to invade some particular part of the body and do not spread to other parts of it. Formation of several cancers, in particular, has been immensely influenced by the diet one follows. On the other hand, array of foods too are listed in the power-packed foods having several beneficial compounds that help lessen and kill the growth of cancer cells in your body.

Also, there are multiple studies that shows, higher consumption of some specific foods are linked to the lower risk of the disease and cancer. Those certain foods that have cancer fighting ability neutralize the harmful agents in your body that supports cancer development.

Let's see which foods have the ability to fight cancer:

1. Turmeric

Turmeric, a well-known spice widely used for its health-promoting properties. An active ingredient present in it called curcumin which has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and even anti-cancer properties. Also, it has been associated to slowing the growth of breast, lungs and prostate cancer cells. For the best results, add 3 teaspoons of ground turmeric every day in your diet.

2. Garlic

An active component traced in garlic called allicin has been proven to kill cancer cells. Studies shows, intake of has lower risk of several types of cancer. Garlic leads to lessen the risks of prostate, stomach and colorectal cancers. Include two to five grams of fresh garlic every day in your diet and take benefits of its cancer preventing properties.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Ginger

Cancer fighting properties found in refers to the killing of ovarian cancer cells and reduced inflammation in the colon. It's also linked to have a potential cancer preventive measure. Add a ginger slice in your tea or sprinkle some finely chopped ginger in morning oatmeal bowl every morning.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is packed with sulforaphane, a plant-base compound found in cruciferous vegetables with potent anti-cancer properties. sulforaphane reduces the number of breast cancer cells by seventy five percent. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli is also linked to lower risk of colon and colorectal cancer. Include broccoli in few meals per week to benefit cancer-fighting properties.

5. Berries

Berries are rich in anthocyanins- a plant pigments with antioxidant properties which has been linked to reduced cancer risk. Colorectal cancer was treated with bilberry extract with the results, cancer cells reduction by seven percent. Single or two serving of berries in your diet per day may help prevent the development of cancer cells.

6. Probiotics

Probiotics promote a healthy gut due to the rich consistency of good bacteria. But do you know, they are the potential anti-cancer agents too? Probiotics have been proven to be effective against cancer formation especially colon cancer as they create a short-chain fatty acids in colon and acidify it, lowering the pH and possibility of colon cancer.

7. Fatty fish

Including few servings of fatty fish in your diet plant per week reduces the risk of cancer development. Fatty fish such as salmon, anchovies and mackerel are packed with important nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D which have proven studies showing lower risk of cancer. In, particular, two servings of fatty fish each week help you get an adequate amount of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D.

8. Carrots

Eating carrots can possibly reduce the development of stomach cancer up to by twenty six percent. Also, lower the odds of developing prostate cancer. Try adding carrots in your diet as a snack or salad three to four days a week for potentially reduced cancer risk.

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Citrus fruits

Adding citrus fruits like limes, lemons, oranges and grapefruits in you diet has been linked to lower risk of cancers like digestive and upper respiratory tract cancer and pancreatic cancer. Three servings of citrus fruits every week help support the reduced the risk of stomach cancer as well.

10. Nuts

Consumption of nuts on regular basis shows reduced risk of pancreatic, colorectal and endometrial cancers. For example, brazil nuts are high in selenium, may help prevent you get lung cancer due to high selenium status in these nuts. Many results suggest, nuts should be included in your every day diet.

11. Olive oil

Olive oil is one of the staples of Mediterranean diet is packed with numerous health benefits. It has been noticed that higher consumption of olive oil help protect your body against cancer development. People who consume olive oil hav lower risk of breast and digestive system cancer. For that, drizzle it over your salads or cooked vegetables or marinated fish.

12. Flaxseeds

Rich in fiber and heart-healthy fats- flaxseed are always a healthy addition in diet which may also help reduce the growth of cancer kill cancer cells. Adding one tablespoon of flaxseed into your diet every day in smoothies, over cereal, oatmeal and yogurt or adding it in your favorite baked food will help you get best from it.

13. Tomatoes

Compound called lycopene found in tomatoes is taged to be responsible for anti-cancer properties due to its vibrant red color. Intake of lycopene significantly found in tomatoes may lead to a lessen the risk of prostate cancer. A serving or two of tomatoes in the diet every day by adding it in salad, sandwiches, or curry will enable your body to take best of it.

Photo Credit: iStock

14. Plums

Plums can be the helpful fruit to fight against cancers like breast and colon cancer. Dried plums called prunes are the rich source of neochlorogenic and chlorogenic acids- powerful anti-cancer agents. The phenols from plums kill the malignant cells in breast cancer without any harm to the body. Enjoy plums when season in form of smoothie or fruit salad twice or thrice a week.

15. Beans

Beans are loaded with in fiber and many studies found beans may help prevent development of cancer like colorectal cancer. It also has been noticed that people with a history of colorectal cancer who consumed more cooked, dried beans tended to have a reduced risk of cancer recurrence.

Preventing development of cancer with these super foods is the best natural possible way you could have by your side. Opt for fruits and veggies which are bright in colour like red, blue, and purple (think plums, eggplant, grapes and figs). Above listed foods are equally beneficial for the same. So, next, when you visit super market, do load your basket with these foods.

