West Bengal is poised to become the 36th State/Union Territory in the country to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), marking a major milestone in India's journey towards universal health coverage and equitable healthcare access, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The formal induction of the state into the flagship health insurance scheme will take place on Monday through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Health Authority (NHA), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal.

The MoU signing ceremony will be presided over by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and attended by senior leaders and officials from both the Centre and the state. Among those expected to be present are West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Ministers of State Pratap Rao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, and West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

The inclusion of West Bengal under AB PM-JAY is expected to significantly expand healthcare coverage in the state by providing eligible families with health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation.

The scheme aims to reduce the financial burden of medical expenses on vulnerable households and improve access to quality healthcare services through a vast network of empanelled public and private hospitals.

Since its launch, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY has emerged as a key pillar of India's healthcare system, offering financial protection against catastrophic health expenditures and enabling millions of beneficiaries to access treatment without worrying about the cost of care.

With West Bengal joining the programme, eligible residents of the state will also benefit from the portability feature of the scheme, allowing them to avail cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals across the country. Officials believe the move will not only strengthen healthcare delivery in the state but also contribute to the broader goal of ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for every citizen.

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