Can Bone Broth Diet Lead To Weight Loss? Here Is The Truth; Know Other Health Benefits

Bone Broth diet is the recent diet plan which promises weight loss. There are so many diet plans out there for weight loss. But everyone is looking for something new which can result in desired weight loss in no time. Bone broth diet also claims to help you lose up to 6.8 kgs and 4 inches in just 21 days. It is a 21-day diet which was created by Kellyann Petrucci who is a naturopathic doctor. One can also extend the diet for additional weight loss. In this diet, you need to consume bone broth which is made by simmering animal bones.

What is bone broth diet?

Bone broth is a low-carb, paleo-style diet mixed with intermittent fasting. During the diet, one needs to consume meat, fish, poultry and eggs along with non-starchy vegetables and healthy fats. One compulsory element you have to add to your diet is bone broth. The diet also includes two mini-fasts in a week. During the fast, you are allowed to consume bone broth.

How to prepare bone broth?

You have to simmer animal bones for almost 24 hours to make bone broth. Simmering will allow the minerals, collagen and amino acids from the bones to release.

What not to eat on a bone broth diet?

Dairy, grains, sugar, alcohol, legumes are a big no if you are on a bone broth diet. Other foods which you should avoid include processed foods, refined fats, soda, artificial sweeteners and potatoes except sweet potato.

You can add few vegetables to your bone broth diet

Photo Credit: iStock

How does it contribute to weight loss?

Kellyann Petrucci elaborated that different health professional conducted three 21-day studies. As per the data collected, participants lost up to 15 pounds and 4 inches. This diet contributes to weight loss as it mostly includes consumption of bone broth which is a liquid. It will keep you hydrated and keep you full for longer. You will consume fewer calories due to regular consumption of bone broth. The fasting period of two days within a week will also reduce weight effectively. The feeling of fullness due to the intake of bine broth will make you less dependent on processed foods or sugar-loaded food items.

Other health benefits of bone broth diet

Not just weight loss bone broth diet will provide you other health benefits as well. The essential vitamins present in bone broth contribute to other health benefits. Some of the health benefits of following bone broth diet are:

1. Bone broth diet can promote gut health. It can strengthen the mucosal lining of the digestive tract. It will heal the gut during your weight loss process.

2. It has anti-ageing properties. The collagen content of bone broth helps in reducing wrinkles. You will notice a younger looking skin after the consumption of bone broth.

3. It has anti-inflammatory properties. The foods you consume on a bone broth diet contribute to reduced inflammation. It can also relieve joint pain.

4. You can also manage your blood sugar levels with bone broth diet. It is a low carb diet which generally gives better blood sugar levels.

