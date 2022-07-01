Too Hot To Workout? Workouts & Tips You Need To Follow This Summer

Drinking ample water keeps your body stay hydrated and makes working out easier

Running everyday errands can be tiring in itself during hot summer days. Over this, working out might seem like a painful chore. However, working out regularly is extremely important for the body. It helps regulate blood circulation, boosts healthy hormones, helps lose excess fat, helps build muscles, and many other benefits. Here's how to maintain a healthy workout routine this summer that is doable and fun:

Yoga

During the summer, people are likely to become sluggish, but practicing yoga boosts your oxygen intake, stimulates you, and makes you sweat away harmful toxins. Yoga is an incredible way to re-energise and cleanse your body. Your muscles begin to relax and loosen as you become hot and sweaty. Muscles can eventually expand and become more flexible by stretching them during this period. Yoga offers a number of poses that allow for the stretching of those stiff muscles, and practicing them outside in the heat on a daily basis will increase the likelihood of becoming more flexible in a shorter period of time.

Dancing

Dancing is another great way to inculcate physical activity in your routine without feeling tired or burned out. Although dancing of various forms has been proven to burn a huge number of calories, the music and dance coordination and other factors might make this workout experience more fun than tiring. Dancing helps energise the body and the mind. Furthermore, you can dance indoors and avoid the weather's heat altogether.

Swimming

Swimming is a great exercise for the summer. Swimming not only relaxes the body and mind but helps the body burn calories without any burnout. It is a great summer workout as it doesn't heat up the body and also includes resistant training. Resistant training happens as an effect of being in the water around you. It makes you burn more calories than you would burn to stay outside the water.

HIIT Workout

HIIT stands for High-Intensity Interval Training which requires you to take minimal intervals during cardio sets. It helps you sweat faster than most workouts which further speeds up the calorie burn. So in case you have a calorie-burning goal for the day, you can achieve it much faster and hence reducing the burnout time. Furthermore, most HIIT cardio exercises require no equipment and can be done at home.

Here are other things to keep in mind if you want to enjoy a fun workout routine during summer:

Drink ample water

Oftentimes, the summer heat can leave you feeling tired and dehydrated. Maintaining hydration in the body is essential in order to continue feeling energised. Furthermore, drinking ample water makes you sweat more and helps remove toxins from the body.

Eat protein

Protein is very important to maintain high-energy levels in the body. High protein in the diet promotes energy and reduces the speed at which your body might usually burn out during a workout.

Drink coffee

Coffee is another great way to boost energy in the body. It is a great alternative to protein shakes if you don't work out intensively and need a little push of energy before working out.

Eat a balanced diet

Putting enough amounts of various nutrients is the best way to fuel your body and equip it for a regular workout routine. Eating foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, iron, etc. helps boost energy and speed up fat burning in the body.

Finally, it is important to recognise that your body needs time to get accustomed to any kind of physical activity and it might be straining in the beginning. However, with proper food and water consumption, it gets easier and more fun.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.