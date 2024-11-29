Try This Immunity Boosting Shot Recipe By Nutritionist To Reverse Air Pollution Effects On Body

"It's the easiest way to fight inflammation and support your immunity on busy days." said nutritionist

With the onset of the winter season, the national capital along with several other cities in North India is yet again witnessing a spike in pollution levels, with the air quality index (AQI) being recorded in 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. Exposure to poor air quality for longer durations could pose serious long-term health problems, especially respiratory diseases, to people across all age groups. Not just the children and senior citizens, but even the adults who are moving out on a daily basis for office work are at high risk of several health issues.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal recently took to the social media platform Instagram to share a quick recipe of an "anti-inflammatory immunity boosting shot," which could be prepared once and enjoyed throughout the week.

"Recently one of my clients who has a nine to five job asked me what is the easiest way to fight inflammation, ill effects of pollution and to boost immunity," Nagpal said in a video.

Along with the video, she also shared a step-by-step guide on how to prepare the immunity-boosting drink.

"Winters are here and so is the pollution, but don't let that take a toll on your health! This easy ginger, orange, and amla cube is packed with anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting goodness," she wrote.

Here's how to make the anti-inflammatory immunity-boosting shot, as suggested by the nutritionist:

Step 1: Take one big piece of ginger. Wash it and cut it into small chunks.

Step 2: Peel one orange and three to four amlas and cut them into pieces. Don't to remove the amla seeds.

Step 3: Add all three of them to a blender and add a little amount of water to it just to "immerse the ingredients."

Step 4. Blend all the ingredients well. Strain and pour the liquid into an ice tray.

Step 5: Free the cubes and use one every day.

To use it, you will have to put a cube into a cup or glass and add hot water to it. Mix it well and sip for a "quick health boost."

"It's the easiest way to fight inflammation and support your immunity on busy days. Prep once and enjoy all week," Nagpal concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.