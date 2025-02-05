Sodium-Potassium Balance Is Crucial For Good Health, Here's Why

Sodium and potassium are essential electrolytes that help regulate various physiological functions in the body including fluid balance, nerve signalling and muscle contraction. These balance these two minerals is crucial because an excess of sodium and low in potassium, disruption in this balance can increase risk of chronic diseases. Maintaining optimum sodium and potassium ratio supports your health in various ways. Keep reading as we share a list of ways in which this balance between sodium and potassium can boost health.

Here's how the sodium and potassium balance supports good health

1. Regulates blood pressure

A proper sodium and potassium balance helps in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. High sodium intake can cause the body to retain water, increasing the blood pressure. Potassium helps counteract this by relaxing blood vessels and promoting sodium excretion through urine.

2. Supports heart health

Potassium is essential in maintaining steady heartbeat as it helps regulate electrical impulses in the heart. An imbalance particularly high sodium and low potassium can increase risk of irregular heartbeats, heart attacks and strokes.

3. Prevents fluid retention

Sodium plays a significant role in water retention. Excess sodium levels can cause the body to hold more water which further leads to bloating and swelling. Potassium on the other hand helps remove excess fluid from cells and reduces swelling.

4. Reduces stroke risk

As discussed above, high sodium levels increase blood pressure. Hypertension is a major risk factor in strokes. Potassium, however, helps relax the blood vessels and improves circulation. This helps reduce the risk of stroke.

5. Supports kidney function

Kidneys filter excess sodium and potassium from the blood. When sodium levels are too high, the kidneys work harder to excrete it. This can lead to kidney damage overtime. Potassium helps the kidneys by promoting sodium excretion which reduces the strain on the kidneys, reducing kidney disease risk.

6. Prevents osteoporosis

A high-sodium diet can lead to calcium loss through urine which weakens bones and increases risk of osteoporosis. Potassium helps neutralise acid in the body which helps in reducing calcium excretion and preserving bone density.

7. Enhances muscle function

Muscle contractions depend on sodium and potassium levels. Sodium helps trigger muscle contraction while potassium ensures relaxation. An imbalance can cause muscle cramps, weakness and even paralysis.

8. Lowers risk of metabolic disorders

An improper sodium-potassium ratio in linked to metabolic syndrome which includes conditions such as obesity, insulin resistance and type-2 diabetes. High sodium intake can contribute to insulin resistance, while potassium helps in improve glucose metabolism.

Balancing sodium and potassium intake in crucial for overall health. Since modern diets tend to be high in sodium and low in potassium, increasing potassium-rich foods in the diet can significantly improve your well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.