Sleep: Here's Why We Should Take An Afternoon Nap After Lunch

Adults can benefit from an afternoon nap, according to studies. There's no reason to feel sluggish about sleeping during the day. A quick nap in the middle of the day can help with memory, job performance, mood, alertness, and stress reduction.
You might be considering taking a nap if you're sleep deprived or just trying to unwind. However, taking too many or too long naps might not be ideal. Recognise how to make the most of a nap. Through her Instagram reel, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares why, how and when is the best time to nap post-lunch. She also lists what one must not do when napping after lunch.
Here are 6 reasons to nap post-lunch according to the nutritionist:
- Improved heart health, especially good for people with high BP or those who have already done procedures on their heart
- Improved hormonal balance (Diabetes, PCOD, Thyroid, also classical overeaters
- Improved digestion (IBS, constipation, acne and dandruff)
- Improved sleep at night (insomnia, frequent travellers, shaadi goers and jet lag)
- Improved recovery (from workouts, illnesses)
- Improved fat loss (because of all the factors above)
“But for all these benefits you have to do it the right way. And there is a name for the right way of doing it - its called Vamakukshi. Here are the steps:
- When - right after lunch
- How - lie down in the foetal position on vour left side (Vamakukshi)
- Length - 10 - 30 mins nap (about 90 mins for the very young, the very old, the very sick)
- Ideal time - between 1-3 pm
Different ways to rest post lunch based on where you are:
- If at home, lie down on the bed
- If at work, just put your head down on the desk and rest (tell your HR it increases productivity).
- Alternatively, you can doze off on an easy chair and if you cannot do that either, just go to a window and look far away, stare in space and allow your mind to unwind.
What to totally not do:
- Nap between 4-7pm
- Have stimulants like tea, coffee, cigarettes, chocolate post lunch
- Get on the phone and surf and excite vour senses
- Sleep beyond 30 mins at one time
- Sleep with TV on” she writes.
Incorporate post-lunch afternoon naps to your routine to avail these benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.