Sleep: Here's Why We Should Take An Afternoon Nap After Lunch

Napping after lunch has a variety of benefits on the body as well as the mind

Adults can benefit from an afternoon nap, according to studies. There's no reason to feel sluggish about sleeping during the day. A quick nap in the middle of the day can help with memory, job performance, mood, alertness, and stress reduction.

You might be considering taking a nap if you're sleep deprived or just trying to unwind. However, taking too many or too long naps might not be ideal. Recognise how to make the most of a nap. Through her Instagram reel, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares why, how and when is the best time to nap post-lunch. She also lists what one must not do when napping after lunch.

Here are 6 reasons to nap post-lunch according to the nutritionist:

Improved heart health, especially good for people with high BP or those who have already done procedures on their heart ﻿﻿Improved hormonal balance (Diabetes, PCOD, Thyroid, also classical overeaters ﻿﻿Improved digestion (IBS, constipation, acne and dandruff) ﻿Improved sleep at night (insomnia, frequent travellers, shaadi goers and jet lag) ﻿﻿Improved recovery (from workouts, illnesses) ﻿﻿Improved fat loss (because of all the factors above)

“But for all these benefits you have to do it the right way. And there is a name for the right way of doing it - its called Vamakukshi. Here are the steps:

When - right after lunch How - lie down in the foetal position on vour left side (Vamakukshi) Length - 10 - 30 mins nap (about 90 mins for the very young, the very old, the very sick) Ideal time - between 1-3 pm

Different ways to rest post lunch based on where you are:

If at home, lie down on the bed

﻿﻿If at work, just put your head down on the desk and rest (tell your HR it increases productivity).

﻿﻿Alternatively, you can doze off on an easy chair and if you cannot do that either, just go to a window and look far away, stare in space and allow your mind to unwind.

What to totally not do:

﻿﻿Nap between 4-7pm

﻿﻿Have stimulants like tea, coffee, cigarettes, chocolate post lunch

﻿﻿Get on the phone and surf and excite vour senses

﻿﻿Sleep beyond 30 mins at one time

﻿﻿Sleep with TV on” she writes.

Look at her reel:

Incorporate post-lunch afternoon naps to your routine to avail these benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.