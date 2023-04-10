Skincare: Do You Have Enlarged Pores? Here's How To Reduce Pores

Poor skin care routine may cause enlarged pores along with other factors

Enlarged pores are open pores that are larger than normal. They usually appear on the face, especially on the nose, forehead, and cheeks. They can make the skin look rough and uneven, and are more noticeable with age.There are several factors that can cause enlarged pores.

Some people are more prone to enlarged pores due to their genetic makeup. As we age, our skin loses elasticity and collagen, which can cause pores to appear larger. Exposure to the sun can also cause damage to the skin and contribute to enlarged pores.

Improper skin care, such as not cleansing properly or using harsh products, may also cause enlarged pores. Fluctuations in hormones is another reason that can lead to increased oil production and enlarged pores.

Through her Instagram reel, Dr. Jaishree Sharad shares tips to help reduce pore size. She suggests a morning and bed time routine.

Skincare routine to reduce pore size as per the Dr.:

In the morning

Use a Salicylic acid-based face wash. This will help to unclog your pores

﻿﻿Follow it up with a AHA toner.

It can be Glycolic acid or Lactic acid.

Then use either a Niacinamide based serum or a Vitamin C based serum both are potent antioxidants and they also help to tighten your collagen

Finally use your moisturiser and your sunscreen.

At bed time

Cleanse your face with the same cleanser

﻿﻿You can again use the same toner.

﻿﻿Then use either an AHA / BHA serum on alternate nights.

On the other nights use a Retinol-based serum

﻿﻿Use your moisturiser

Here are few more tips you can follow:

Washing your face twice a day without fail with a gentle cleanser can remove excess oil and dirt from your skin, preventing clogged pores.

Exfoliating your skin once or twice a week can help to unclog pores, remove dead skin cells, and keep your skin healthy.

A toner can help to balance the pH of your skin, shrink pores, and remove any residual oil or dirt.

Using a moisturiser regularly can soothe and hydrate your skin, which can help to reduce pore size.

Clay masks can help to draw out impurities from your skin, including excess oil and debris, which can lead to smaller pores over time.

Touching your face with your hands can transfer oil and bacteria, which can clog pores and lead to larger pore size.

Wearing sunscreen daily can help to protect your skin from UV damage, which can enlarge and damage pores.

Using oil-free skincare products can help to prevent excess oil buildup on your skin, reducing clogged pores and minimizing pore size.

Look at her reel:

Follow these tips for clear, pore-less, supple skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.