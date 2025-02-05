Shilpa Shetty Proves How Bosu Ball Can Elevate Your Workout Routine

Shilpa Shetty's fitness level is truly unmatchable. Whether it is sweating it out in the gym or doing yoga at home, she does it all like a pro. Now, the actress has taken her challenge to the next level with a bosu ball, a half exercise ball used for balance, strength and core workouts. In a video shared on Shilpa's Instagram, she is seen rocking a black sports bra and printed tights – fitness fashion goals, right? The star holds a dumbbell with both hands to help with the balancing act. What happens next is nothing short of a dream come true for any fitness enthusiast – the actress balances herself like an expert.

In her caption, Shilpa Shetty writes, “Mondays are for BALANCE. A Bosu Ball workout targets your core and stabilizing muscles, improving balance, strength, and coordination. It challenges your body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups, enhancing functional fitness, and reducing injury risks while building overall stability and strength.”

Shilpa Shetty is always keeping it real with her workout posts. A few days ago, she shared a video of herself attempting squats with her trainer. Dressed in comfy athleisure, she planted her foot and leaned back, while holding her trainer's hands for support. Her first attempt? She totally fell back. Second try? Almost there, but not quite. But on the third go, she nailed it and got that squat down like a pro. After pulling it off, Shilpa was clearly pumped. She posted the video on Instagram, saying, “Squat, squat till you get those glutes! What's a challenge without a little struggle? Third attempt, but I got it done! Set the tone for your week—push your limits and surprise yourself.”

Just like us, do you also get inspired by Shilpa Shetty's fitness posts?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.