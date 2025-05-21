Raw Or Boiled? Best Way To Consume Beetroots

The best way to consume beetroots be it raw or boiled can differ based on your health goals, taste preferences, and digestive tolerance. Raw beetroots retain the maximum amount of nutrients, especially heat-sensitive ones like vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants such as betalains. They are ideal if you're seeking to boost detoxification, improve stamina, or consume them for medicinal purposes like blood pressure control. However, boiling can reduce oxalates and make beets easier to digest for people with sensitive stomachs or kidney stone risks. In essence, both forms have their strengths, and the better choice depends on what your body needs and how well it handles either form. Keep reading as we outline how both ways of consuming beets can be beneficial for your health in its own way.

Here's how eating beets raw is better

1. Nutrient preservation

Raw beetroots are rich in vitamin C, folate, and betalains, which are sensitive to heat. Boiling reduces these nutrients significantly. For example, cooking can reduce folate content by nearly 25%. So, if your goal is maximum nutritional value, raw is the better option.

2. Antioxidant power

Raw beets have stronger antioxidant effects due to the preserved betalains and polyphenols. These compounds help fight inflammation, support liver detoxification, and may slow oxidative damage in cells benefits which decrease after cooking.

3. Blood pressure control

Beetroot is naturally rich in nitrates that convert to nitric oxide, helping relax blood vessels. While cooked beets still offer this benefit, studies suggest raw beet juice has a more potent blood pressure-lowering effect due to higher nitrate levels.

4. Detoxification

Raw beets help stimulate phase 2 liver detoxification enzymes and increase bile flow, partly due to their high betaine and fibre content. Cooking reduces this effect, so if detox is your goal, raw beetroot or beet juice is preferable.

Here's how boiled beetroots are better

1. Digestibility

Boiled beetroots are easier on the stomach, especially for people prone to bloating, gas, or sensitive digestion. The heat softens fibres and breaks down certain tough plant compounds, making them gentler to process and less likely to irritate the gut.

2. Oxalate content

Beetroots are high in oxalates, which can contribute to kidney stones in susceptible individuals. Boiling helps leach out oxalates into the water, making boiled beets safer for people with a history of stones, while raw beets may pose a higher risk.

3. Sugar absorption

The fibre in raw beets is slightly more intact, but boiling increases the availability of resistant starch and soluble fibre, which can slow glucose absorption. This may be useful for people with diabetes or blood sugar management concerns.

4. Shelf life after preparation

Once cooked and refrigerated, boiled beets last longer than raw, peeled ones, which oxidise faster. Boiled beets are also easier to meal-prep in batches, making them more convenient for busy lifestyles.

Both raw and boiled beets have unique advantages. If you're aiming for maximum nutrients and liver support, go raw. But if your focus is easier digestion, safer oxalate levels, or better taste, go boiled. Alternating between both is often the best way to enjoy their full range of benefits.

