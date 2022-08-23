Pregnancy: 7 Best Superfoods For Breastfeeding Women

Seeds and legumes boost quality and quantity of milk in lactating women

Pregnancy and aftercare can be mentally and physically straining. Breastfeeding has been proven extremely beneficial for both the mother and the baby. As breastmilk is the only source of food for the baby, it is integral to pay close attention to your diet as a mother.

Superfoods achieve their name due to their nutritive value and exceptional benefits they provide to us. There are certain superfoods that may be especially beneficial to lactating women. In this article, we list the best superfoods for lactating women.

Superfoods best for breastfeeding women:

1. Eggs

Eggs are abundant in protein, choline, lutein, vitamins B12 and D, riboflavin, and folate. They make an effortless, fast lunch or snack. For the best nutrients, consume the entire egg. According to recent studies, eating eggs does not raise your cholesterol. Eggs are not only a quick and simple snack for sleep-deprived parents, but they are also nutrient-rich, including choline, protein, vitamin A, B12, D, K, selenium, and iodine.

2. Salmon

Salmon is a great source of protein and is also high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12. Furthermore, it contains natural vitamin D, which is rare and is deficient in many women. Omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12 are suggested to prevent postpartum depression. Because it includes significant levels of DHA, a kind of fat crucial for the growth of a baby's neurological system, salmon is excellent for nursing mothers. Salmon, whether it is wild-caught, farm-raised, or tinned, is healthy. Salmon can also boost the flow of breast milk.

3. Legumes

Legumes and beans should be a part of your diet since they are excellent providers of protein, iron, and fibre. They also include a lot of minerals and phytochemicals, which are compounds that plants create but are not nutrients. Legumes are a versatile meal choice for nursing women since they can be prepared in various ways. They also include high quantities of folate, iron, and fibre.

4. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables more commonly known as green leafy vegetables are highly nutritive. This food group includes spinach, lettuce, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, etc. Green leafy vegetables are a great source of vitamin c, fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins A, C, E, and K. They contain very few calories. Hence, you can eat them consistently without worrying about your calorie intake.

5. Nuts

Protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, as well as beneficial monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, are all abundant in nuts. Almonds are recommended as a wonderful non-dairy source of calcium, making them ideal for nursing mothers. Your bones and teeth may suffer if you don't get enough calcium in your diet, which is abundant in milk.

6. Coconut water

Coconuts provide more potassium than four bananas while being naturally low in calories, fat-free, and cholesterol-free. They are also abundant in lauric acid, calcium, and phosphorus. It's crucial to stay hydrated during lactating. Coconut water is supposed to be more effective at replenishing lost fluids than sports drinks or water since it is packed with electrolytes.

7. Seeds

Seeds are another great food group for lactating women. In addition to fibre, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, copper, and manganese, sesame seeds are a rich source of calcium. Chia seeds are a great source of protein, calcium, iron, and vital lipids, all of which are necessary for nursing moms. They can be added to your diet in various ways. You can add them to your cereal, with fruit and yoghurt, or even in smoothies, etc.

In conclusion, certain superfoods may help improve the quality and quantity of lactating women. Adding these superfoods to your diet may help ensure good health for you as well as your baby. Besides these foods, you must also ensure you follow a healthy lifestyle. Incorporating light exercises such as yoga may further be helpful for breastfeeding women.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.