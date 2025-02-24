PM Modi Urges Immediate Focus On Obesity In India; Here's How Lifestyle Changes Can Help

During his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges the country to draw focus on the obesity epidemic that is occurring in India currently. He also cites WHO data which said that in the year 2022, around 250 Cr. people were overweight globally. He further encouraged the listeners to reduce their oil consumption by 10%. Suggesting, that one must purchase 10% less oil monthly to ensure better health. Due to obesity being a growing concern in India, it is essential to understand what factors have led to this and how can one stay healthy and prevent or overcome obesity.

"There are several modifiable risk factors for obesity that individuals can address to maintain a healthy weight. Diet plays a crucial role, as the excessive consumption of high-calorie, processed foods and sugary drinks significantly contributes to weight gain. A sedentary lifestyle, characterized by minimal physical activity, further increases the risk of obesity. Excessive screen time, particularly among children, reduces opportunities for physical movement and encourages unhealthy snacking." says Dr. Arun Prasad, Senior Consultant, Surgical Garstroenterologist, Bariatric Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

"Obesity should be a top public health priority due to its significant impact on healthcare costs, productivity, and overall well-being. The economic burden associated with obesity-related illnesses, such as diabetes and heart disease, places a strain on healthcare resources. Additionally, obesity is a major risk factor for several life-threatening diseases, making it a serious medical concern. However, since obesity is largely preventable, addressing it through lifestyle changes and public health initiatives can lead to substantial long-term benefits. By prioritizing obesity prevention, individuals and communities can improve their quality of life, increase life expectancy, and reduce the overall burden of chronic diseases." continues Dr. Arun Prasad

Fortunately, you can overcome obesity and improve your quality of life by implementing healthy lifestyle changes. Keep reading as we list tips you can follow to prevent obesity as an Indian.

Prevent obesity today by implementing these tips

1. Prioritise home-cooked food

Traditional Indian meals are rich in essential nutrients. Along with this, it makes it easier for you to add or deduct ingredients based on your health needs. Avoid deep-fried and sugary foods and opt for healthier alternatives.

2. Limit sugar intake

Indians are often avid sugar consumers through teas, sugar drinks or desserts. Excess sugar leads to weight gain and insulin resistance. Opt for natural sweeteners like jaggery and dates and consume fruits instead of sweets when craving a sweet treat.

3. Consume more protein

Protein helps build muscle, increases metabolism and keeps you fuller for longer. Traditional Indian protein sources like lentils, chickpeas, paneer, eggs, fish, chicken, etc. should be included in daily meals.

4. Increase fibre intake

A high-fibre diet improves digestion and controls appetite. Include fibre-rich foods like vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds and legumes in your diet. Add leafy vegetables to your meals and snack on nuts and roasted channa instead of chips, etc.

5. Practice portion control

Large portion sizes contribute to overeating. Use smaller plates, eat mindfully and listen to your hunger cues. Avoid second servings and consume balanced meals that contain the right proportion of carbs, protein and healthy fats.

6. Stay active

Regular physical activity is essential for maintaining a healthy weight. Engage in at least 30-40 minutes of exercise daily, whether it's walking, yoga, jogging, strength training, etc. Simple lifestyle changes like taking stairs, walking after meals and dancing can help keep your weight in check.

7. Manage stress and sleep

By making these lifestyle changes, Indians can effectively prevent obesity and reduce the risk of associated health complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.