Parabens Can Disrupt Your Hormonal Balance; Expert Shares All The Side-Effects

Parabens are a class of chemical preservatives that have been used in cosmetics since the 1920s. They prolong shelf life and prevent microbial growth, albeit at a price. Parabens are artificial preservatives that are often present in your everyday items like lotions, sunscreen, mascara, face creams, and shampoos. A cosmetics product labelled "paraben-free" indicates that it contains no parabens. Although "paraben-free" denotes the lack of parabens, it does not imply that the product is free of preservatives; sodium benzoate or phenoxyethanol may be utilised in its place. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared the harmful effects of parabens and suggested choosing paraben-free products in her recent Instagram post.

According to Anjali Mukerjee, parabens in our daily products "mimic" oestrogen (xenoestrogens), which might confuse the body. Parabens are added to the body's already-existing hormonal load, and they are processed similarly to natural hormones.

Consequences of paraben exposure, according to Anjali, include:

Hormonal imbalances

Skin irritation and breakouts

Fertility challenges

Allergies and mood swings

Increased toxic load - linked to tumours and cancer

Besides parabens, contributing factors to imbalance include late nights and poor eating habits that exacerbate already existing hormonal issues. Blue light exposure from screens also affects hormonal balance as well.

Since hormone levels are already affected by so many external factors, avoiding other sources of disruption (such as parabens) is essential for preserving general health.

Thus, the nutritionist has suggested switching to paraben-free, hormone-safe products. "Give your body a break," Anjali said.

Look into and choose personal care items that are marked as paraben-free. Examine lifestyle decisions that could make hormone abnormalities worse, she added.

Although the majority of research indicates that parabens often have no harmful effects, the cosmetics industry is increasingly providing paraben-free options in response to customer concerns.

In her earlier Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared secrets to anti-ageing and said that stress, alcoholism, smoking, poor diet, and a sedentary lifestyle can all accelerate ageing.

Antioxidants (natural and supplemental), staying stress-free, practising intermittent fasting, having enough protein, regular exercising, and always smiling were some simple and natural to-do tips to slow down the ageing process, according to Anjali.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.