Overactive Bladder? Signs & Here's What To Do

An overactive bladder (OAB) is a condition marked by a sudden, frequent urge to urinate that is difficult to control, even if the bladder isn't full. It can lead to the need to urinate multiple times during the day and night, and in some cases, may result in unintentional urine leakage (urge incontinence). OAB occurs when the muscles of the bladder contract involuntarily, often at inappropriate times, disrupting daily life and sleep. Though not life-threatening, it can significantly impact a person's comfort, confidence, and quality of life.

Signs of overactive bladder

Urgent need to urinate like a sudden, strong urge that's hard to delay.

Frequent urination like needing to urinate more than 8 times in a day.

Nocturia i.e. waking up more than once during the night to urinate.

Accidental leakage of urine following an intense urge.

Difficulty holding urine, struggling to reach the bathroom in time.

Reduced social confidence such as avoiding outings due to fear of leaks.

Disrupted sleep like waking up often in the night to urinate, causing fatigue.

Some may experience pressure or tightness in the lower abdomen.

What to do in case of an overactive bladder

1. Consult a healthcare professional

If you suspect you have an overactive bladder, the first step is to see a doctor, preferably a urologist. They may perform tests such as a bladder diary, urine analysis, or urodynamic testing to confirm the diagnosis and rule out other conditions like UTIs, diabetes, or bladder infections.

2. Lifestyle modifications

Reducing caffeine and alcohol intake, avoiding spicy or acidic foods, and limiting fluid intake before bedtime can significantly reduce symptoms. Weight loss (if overweight), regular physical activity, and quitting smoking also support better bladder control.

3. Bladder training

This involves scheduled urination and gradually increasing the time between bathroom visits to retrain your bladder. It helps improve control and reduce urgency over time. Techniques like double voiding (urinating twice with a gap) may also help.

4. Pelvic floor exercises

Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles can help prevent leakage and improve control. Kegel exercises, when done consistently, can be especially helpful for both men and women dealing with OAB.

5. Medications

Doctors may prescribe anticholinergic or beta-3 adrenergic medications to relax the bladder muscles and reduce involuntary contractions. These medications help decrease urgency, frequency, and leakage.

6. Behavioural therapy and support

Working with a continence therapist or counsellor can help patients better manage symptoms and reduce anxiety linked to OAB. Cognitive behavioural therapy may also help those experiencing sleep or social issues due to the condition.

7. Absorbent products and planning ahead

Until symptoms improve, using absorbent pads, planning bathroom stops, and wearing loose, easy-to-remove clothing can offer a sense of security while out in public.

8. Advanced treatments

In severe cases where medications and behavioural changes don't help, options like Botox injections into the bladder, nerve stimulation therapies, or even surgery may be considered.

Managing overactive bladder is very possible with the right combination of medical guidance, lifestyle adjustments, and self-care strategies. Early diagnosis and action can prevent worsening symptoms and restore confidence and control.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.