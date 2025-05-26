Nutritionist Suggests 5 Causes For Puffiness In The Face And How To Combat It

A puffy face is a common concern many of us deal with. Several beauty influencers often share tips and tricks to reduce facial puffiness. But what if you have already cut down on salt yet still wake up looking swollen? Frustrating, isn't it? Nutritionist Pooja Makhija understands this struggle. In a recent Instagram video, she explains that a puffy face is not just about salt intake – it is actually your body's way of signalling that something is not quite right. It could be a sign that your lifestyle needs a reset. So, if the usual remedies are not working, it might be time to dig a little deeper.

“Most people assume a puffy face means too much salt. But often, it's the opposite: too little salt or water, not enough sleep, inflammation, or hormones. If you're just cutting salt or popping diuretics, you might be ignoring the real message. Your body is whispering — through puffiness, bloating, and inflammation. Start listening. Heal smarter,” reads the note attached to the video.

In the clip, Pooja Makhija asks, “Tired of waking up to a puffy, swollen face in the mirror every morning?” and goes on to explain why “it's extremely important to understand the causes” so as to fix the real problem.

According to the nutritionist here are 5 causes for puffiness on the face

1. Drinking too little water

Pooja says, “Water retention doesn't occur when we are drinking too much. It occurs when we are drinking less because water is freshest, your body will hold on to it.”

2. Having too little salt

The nutritionist points out that the common belief that salt directly causes water retention is not entirely true. In fact, when your body does not get enough salt, you may end up consuming more sugar. This increase in sugar leads to higher insulin levels, which then signal your kidneys to hold onto water. So, it is not really the salt causing the puffiness. Instead, salt actually helps by pulling water into the cells, preventing it from circulating freely in your body and causing that swollen, puffy appearance.

3. Very little sleep

Pooja Makhija explains that getting less than seven to eight hours of sleep causes your cortisol levels to rise. Cortisol, a stress hormone, can make your body hold onto more water, which leads to puffiness in the face.

4. Lymphatic system is choked

The nutritionist explains that a lack of physical movement can cause your lymphatic system to slow down and your muscles to become tight. This leads to your body retaining more water, contributing to puffiness. To reduce this, it's important to stay active and keep your body moving so that your lymphatic drainage can function properly and help flush out excess fluids.

5. Histamines

According to Pooja, histamines trigger inflammation in the body, which can lead to water retention and puffiness. She points out that excessive alcohol consumption and certain medications – like painkillers, antidepressants, diabetes, or blood pressure drugs – can increase histamine levels. To counter this, she recommends ensuring adequate magnesium and vitamin C intake, as these nutrients help reduce histamine levels and, in turn, decrease water retention.

“So please understand that facial puffiness is not a flaw. It is actually a message,” she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.