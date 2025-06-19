Nutritionist Shares Why Harmless Sparkling Water Is Not Ideal For Everyone

Sparkling water is quickly becoming the drink of choice among celebrities, fitness enthusiasts, and the health-conscious elite. With its fizzy appeal and zero calories or sweeteners, it offers a refreshing and guilt-free alternative to sugary sodas. It's also known to support better hydration and may aid digestion, making it a stylish yet healthy pick.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal points out that sparkling water can be especially helpful for those trying to quit sugary colas, the familiar “crack and fizz” is still there, minus the excess sugar, caffeine, or artificial additives. That said, she advises that people with acid reflux should avoid it, as the carbonation can trigger symptoms.

While it may seem like the perfect upgrade at first glance, bubbly, calorie-free, and effortlessly chic, sparkling water isn't for everyone. Still, for most, it's a smart and trendy swap in the journey to healthier sipping.

If you are someone who deals with leaky gut, IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome), or overall gut sensitivity, acid reflux (the burning feeling that occurs as acid moves back up your food pipe), constant burping or bloating, then sparkling water might not be the ideal option for you.

The carbonation can raise gas, strain your digestive tract, and in some cases, cause or exacerbate reflux symptoms. The fizz itself may irritate a sensitive or inflammatory gut, even if it is sugar-free.

Therefore, even while sparkling water seems tidy and stylish, it is not always "healthier" for everyone. Thus, they should choose alternative beverages so as not to exacerbate this problem, said Palak Nagpal.

“What works for your friend might mess with your gut,” she noted.

According to the National Institute of Health, high acidity and carbonation properties of carbonated drinks can make gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GERD) worse. Thus, it is often advised that patients with GERD change their lifestyles by giving up carbonated beverages.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.