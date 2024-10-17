Nutritionist Shares Easy & Healthy Recipe For Broccoli Egg Wrap

Nutritionist shares some tips to enhance the broccoli wrap recipe

With junk food becoming a regular part of daily life, numerous health issues are impacting people of all ages. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee often shares healthy recipes on Instagram to combat lifestyle-related problems. Recently, she posted a new video focusing on bone health. In the Instagram post, Anjali shares a broccoli egg wrap recipe by Nikita Messina, highlighting the health benefits of the ingredients used. Nikita demonstrates how to make the wrap, which is rich in antioxidants and calcium, making it a nutritious option for maintaining bone strength.

The caption of the post read, “Some of you may dislike broccoli but many enjoy it in a wrap. I know people who dislike cauliflower or spinach but will have cauliflower wrap or a spinach wrap. Broccoli is packed with antioxidants and calcium so important for bone health.”

Here is the full recipe

Add a bowl full of broccoli and 4 eggs in a blender. Sprinkle salt to taste and blend the mixture until smooth. Spread a spoonful of the mixture on a non-stick pan. Cook it from both sides and take the wrap out of the pan. Repeat the process to make multiple broccoli wraps and enjoy it with your choice of fillings and chutneys.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee also shares some tips to enhance the broccoli wrap recipe. She suggests adjusting the consistency of the wrap by adding a little water if needed. While nonstick pans are convenient, she recommends using iron pans as a healthier option. Iron pans are naturally non-toxic and can add a small boost of iron to your meals.“Choose pans that promote health, like cast iron, ceramic, or stainless steel,” she adds.

Previously, Anjali Mukerjee shared a delicious oatmeal recipe on Instagram. To prepare the dish, start by grating an apple. Use the golden ratio of 1 part oats, 1 part milk and 1 part water. Then, add a pinch of cinnamon, ground flax seeds and a bit of sea salt. Mix everything together and cook over medium heat until it thickens to your desired consistency. Once done, transfer it to a bowl and finish by adding your favourite toppings.

Try these recipes at home for improved health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.