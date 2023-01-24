Nutrition: This Is Why Leafy Greens Are One Of The Healthiest Food Groups

Green leafy vegetables are found in a variety of forms and are very versatile to cook

Leafy greens have been a crucial component of the daily diet since ancient times. They must be a part of any healthy diet plan because they are loaded with a variety of vitamins and minerals. Green leafy vegetables are suitable for a weight loss diet since they have little fat and sugar in them.

Healthy diets should contain leafy green veggies. They are low in calories and high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Numerous health advantages, such as a decreased risk of obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, and mental decline, can be obtained from eating a diet high in leafy greens. Continue reading as we discuss some of the benefits of consuming these green leafy veggies.

Here are the most known benefits of consuming leafy greens:

1. Prevents various diseases

Leafy green vegetables have also been proven to help prevent some diseases since they are a good source of vitamins and minerals that are essential to maintain a healthy body and strengthening the immune system. For instance, iron deficiency (anaemia), poor eyesight, weight issues, ageing symptoms, weakened immunity, constipation, blood clotting, folate deficiency, weak bones, cancer, heart disease, and high cholesterol are all caused by mineral deficiencies.

2. Abundant in micronutrients

The greatest benefit of green leafy vegetables is their abundance of micronutrients, which is one of the reasons why most people do not consume enough of them on a daily basis. Micronutrients may be needed in the body in smaller amounts, but they are crucial in supporting the immune system and many other bodily processes. Essential micronutrients including beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin are found in green leafy vegetables. These may even improve eyesight while protecting our body's cells from harm.

3. High in macronutrients as well

While leafy green vegetables may only be well-known as providers of micronutrients like vitamins and minerals, many of them also contain adequate levels of macronutrients. Some leafy green vegetables contain protein, fibre, complex carbs, and even trace amounts of fat. For instance, each cup serving of spinach, a traditional dark green leafy vegetable, contains 1 g of protein and 1 g of carbohydrates.

4. Improves skin health

The plant pigment that we typically associate with carrots and other yellow-orange vegetables is beta-carotene, a kind of vitamin A. It can be found in leafy greens as well. You can see the red, orange, and yellow pigments that the green leaves contain beneath as they start to shed chlorophyll (the pigment that gives them their green colour). The astounding health advantages of leafy greens are also due to these brilliant colours. Beta-carotene can help your skin maintain a young look and even acts as a natural sunscreen from the inside out, shielding your skin from damaging UV rays.

5. Rich in vitamin K

Because they contain a substance called Vitamin K, leafy green vegetables are included in a diet designed to help people lose weight. The ability of this fat-soluble vitamin to promote weight loss is very strong. Recent studies also suggest that vitamin K may help prevent diabetes, fight inflammation, lessen the buildup of plaque in the arteries, and even help postpone the onset of bone diseases like osteoporosis.

6. Low in calories

When compared to other foods, leafy green vegetables have a very low-calorie content, which is one of their main advantages. Although they are low in calories, they are frequently high in nutrients, which makes them a recommended food in a diet for losing weight. This makes it a perfect addition to your diet as it won't affect your calorie intake by much.

7. Helps reduce stress

A large green smoothie can help you start your day and reduce stress. Dark leafy greens are a great source of folate, which helps your body make happy neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin that regulate your mood. Leafy greens also include magnesium, which supports cardiovascular health.

8. Boosts bone health

Eating leafy greens will provide you with a sufficient amount of calcium for healthy bones. High concentrations of crucial vitamin K, which encourages the creation of proteins that help to grow bones and coagulate blood, can be found in green vegetables like broccoli and kale.

Leafy greens which are also categorised as the cruciferous vegetable group is abundant in nutrients as well as health benefits. Make sure to add them to your daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.