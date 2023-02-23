Nutrition: Avoiding Dairy? Add These Vegan Calcium-Rich Foods To Your Diet For Better Health

Tofu is a great source of calcium for vegans

In your body, calcium serves important responsibilities. It is renowned for its capacity to support and preserve your bones. Nevertheless, this mineral is also necessary for blood pressure control, nerve conduction, and blood coagulation.

Yet, a number of people fail to follow these guidelines. Even while many plant foods contain this mineral, many people avoid dairy and animal products. Read on as we share some plant-based sources of calcium.

Add these vegan calcium-rich foods to your diet:

1. Chia seeds

Two tablespoons of chia seeds, or one ounce, contain about 179 mg of calcium from a dependable source. Moreover, boron, which is found in chia, supports the health of bones and muscles by assisting the body's metabolism of calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium. For a little more crunch, toss chia seeds into yogurt or oatmeal, or add them to smoothies.

2. Broccoli

About 50 milligrammes of calcium are produced per 100 grams of broccoli. One glass of milk has the same amount of calcium in it as two cups of broccoli, but broccoli has a greater absorption rate, meaning that the body absorbs broccoli's calcium more quickly than it does calcium from milk.

3. Soy and soy products

Calcium is naturally abundant in soybeans. This mineral is also abundant in foods manufactured from soybeans, such as tofu, tempeh, and natto. Each 100 grammes of tofu prepared with calcium phosphate has 350 mg. Soy products with little processing are also a fantastic source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Moreover, they are one of the few plant meals that are regarded as a complete protein source.

4. Almonds

More than one-third of the daily necessary calcium intake, or 385 mg, may be found in just 1 cup of whole almonds. The same meal does, however, also provide 838 calories and over 72 grams of fat. Despite the fact that the fat is largely monounsaturated and healthy, the high calorie content means that a person should limit their intake to smaller portions.

5. Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seed kernels, a trusted source of calcium, have 109 mg per cup. Moreover, magnesium, which balances the effects of calcium on the body and controls the health of the nerves and muscles, is abundant in these seeds. Sunflower seed kernels also include copper and vitamin E. These nutrients work as a team to support healthy bone growth, flexibility, and strength.

6. Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are a trusted source of 88 mg of calcium per tablespoon, which can be included to your diet. For a nuttier flavour, roast the seeds and sprinkle them over a salad or bake them into bread. Moreover, sesame seeds contain zinc and copper, both of which are good for bone health.

7. Chickpeas

For every 100 grams of this legume, there is about 105 milligrams of calcium present. One of the best vegan sources of protein, chickpeas are also high in iron, copper, folate, and phosphorus, making them a wonderful superfood for vegans. Chickpeas can be boiled, sprouted, or made into a thick gravy and then eaten in soup, salad, or as a sandwich spread.

If you follow a vegan diet or avoid dairy due to personal reasons, it shouldn't affect your daily intake of essential nutrients. Make sure to incorporate these foods to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.