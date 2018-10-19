Marijuana Smokers Beware! You Are At High Risk Of This Disease

Here's another reason to quit smoking marijuana

Highlights Smoking marijuana can have some potential health hazards It may increase risks of stroke Marijuana users have been found to be at higher risks of stroke

A recent study found that a wide range of both IV thrombolysis (IVT) and mechanical thrombectomy (MT) rates in ischemic stroke patients, who smoke marijuana, indicates the need for further improvement of access to acute recanalization therapies in many regions. Researchers at the University of Toronto presented the results of a study evaluating the use of the drug rivaroxaban versus acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) to prevent strokes in patients with an enlarged left atrium of the heart.

The results showed some potential benefit from rivaroxaban but caution was urged. "We are seeing a very intriguing signal here, and it has biological plausibility, but it is going to require independent validation before making any changes to practice recommendations," said researcher Dr. Gladstone.

The statistics also showed a rise in stroke incidence among marijuana users while overall stroke prevalence remained stable.

A five-year study of hospital statistics from the United States showed that the incidence of stroke has risen steadily among marijuana users even though the overall rate of stroke remained constant over the same period.

The study examined a total of 2.3 million hospitalizations among people who used marijuana recreationally. Of these, 32,231, or 1.4 per cent, had a stroke including 19,452 with acute ischemic stroke (AIS).

As result, the researchers concluded that these growing trends of stroke among marijuana users "warrant further prospective studies to evaluate the marijuana-stroke association amidst legalisation of recreational use."

A significant percentage of strokes - estimated from 8-21 per cent - affect adults under age of 45.