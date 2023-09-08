Magnesium Deficiency: Signs & Tips For Better Absorption

Consuming magnesium with a meal can enhance its absorption as it is aided by stomach acid

Magnesium deficiency, also known as hypomagnesemia, is a condition characterised by insufficient levels of magnesium in the body. Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in various bodily processes, including muscle and nerve function, energy production, and bone health. Below we discuss the common signs of magnesium deficiency and tips to overcome it.

Here are some common signs of magnesium deficiency:

1. Muscle cramps

One of the earliest symptoms of magnesium deficiency is muscle cramps, particularly in the legs. These cramps can be painful and occur randomly or during periods of physical activity.

2. Fatigue

Low magnesium levels can lead to a lack of energy and persistent fatigue, even after getting enough sleep.

3. Weakness

Muscle weakness can accompany magnesium deficiency, making it difficult to perform physical tasks that were once effortless.

4. Irregular heartbeat

Magnesium plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy heart rhythm. Deficiency in this mineral may result in palpitations, rapid heartbeat, or arrhythmias.

5. Nausea and vomiting

Some individuals with hypomagnesemia may experience gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and a lack of appetite.

6. Numbness and tingling

A tingling sensation or numbness in the extremities, such as the hands, feet, or face, can be a sign of magnesium deficiency.

7. Mood disturbances

Low magnesium levels can affect mental health, leading to symptoms such as irritability, anxiety, depression, and even mood swings.

8. Osteoporosis

Magnesium is vital for maintaining bone health, and deficiency in this mineral may contribute to the development of osteoporosis, a condition characterised by weak and brittle bones.

Now that we know what signs could indicate you have a deficiency of magnesium in the body, let's see what we can do to improve our intake and absorption of magnesium.

Tips to improve the absorption of magnesium in the body:

1. Take magnesium with food

Consuming magnesium with a meal can enhance its absorption as it is aided by stomach acid and digestive enzymes.

2. Avoid calcium-rich foods or supplements

Calcium can interfere with magnesium absorption, so it's best to avoid consuming calcium-rich foods or supplements simultaneously with magnesium.

3. Opt for magnesium citrate or magnesium glycinate

These forms of magnesium are more easily absorbed by the body compared to others, such as magnesium oxide.

4. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water helps improve overall nutrient absorption, including magnesium.

5. Manage stress levels

High stress can deplete magnesium levels in the body, so it's important to find effective stress management techniques to prevent deficiencies.

6. Include vitamin D

Vitamin D helps regulate magnesium levels in the body, so ensuring adequate vitamin D intake or spending time in the sun can improve magnesium absorption.

7. Probiotics

A healthy gut microbiome can enhance nutrient absorption, including magnesium. Consuming probiotic-rich foods or taking probiotic supplements may be beneficial.

8. Avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine consumption

Alcohol and caffeine increase magnesium excretion in the urine, so moderating their intake can help maintain optimal magnesium levels in the body.

Keep in mind that these signs may be indicative of magnesium deficiency, but they can also be related to other health issues. Consulting a healthcare professional is recommended for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

