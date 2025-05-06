Look Out For These Early Signs Of Anal Cancer

Anal cancer is a rare form of cancer that begins in the tissues of the anus, the opening at the end of the rectum through which stool exits the body. It usually develops from abnormal cell growth in the lining of the anal canal and is often associated with human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Unlike more common colorectal cancers, anal cancer has distinct risk factors and symptoms. Early detection is key, as it is often treatable in its initial stages. Keep reading as we share early signs of anal cancer to look out for.

Here are early signs of anal cancer to watch out for

1. Rectal bleeding

One of the most common early signs, rectal bleeding may appear as bright red blood on toilet paper, in the toilet bowl, or mixed with stool. While it can be mistaken for haemorrhoids, persistent or unexplained bleeding should always be evaluated by a doctor.

2. Anal pain or discomfort

Discomfort or a persistent dull ache in or around the anus, especially while sitting or during bowel movements, could signal something more serious. As the tumour grows, it can irritate surrounding tissues, causing pain that doesn't go away.

3. A lump or mass near the anus

You may feel a small lump, swelling, or hard area around the anal opening. This could be mistaken for a haemorrhoid or skin tag, but if the lump is growing or doesn't go away, it may be a tumour forming in the anal canal.

4. Itching or discharge

Persistent itching, irritation, or mucus-like discharge from the anus can be an early symptom. These signs are often subtle and easily ignored but may indicate inflammation caused by abnormal cell growth.

5. Changes in bowel habits

A noticeable change in how often or how easily you pass stools such as increased constipation, diarrhoea, or feeling like you can't completely empty your bowels, can suggest something abnormal in the anal canal.

6. Narrowing of stools

If your stool appears unusually thin or ribbon-like, it might be caused by a tumour obstructing the anal canal. This change, especially if persistent, should be brought to medical attention.

7. Anal swelling

Swelling around the anus that doesn't resolve could indicate tissue changes or tumour growth. This swelling might be internal and painless at first, making it easy to miss without a proper exam.

8. Unexplained weight loss

Losing weight without trying, especially when accompanied by other symptoms, can be a sign of many types of cancer, including anal cancer. This occurs as the body uses more energy to fight the disease and the cancer alters metabolism.

9. Fatigue or weakness

Chronic tiredness that doesn't improve with rest can be linked to many cancers. In anal cancer, fatigue may result from internal bleeding, immune response, or the body's effort to fight tumour growth.

10. Incontinence or difficulty controlling bowel movements

As the cancer progresses, it can affect the nerves or muscles that control bowel movements, leading to accidental leakage or a feeling of urgency. Any sudden change in bowel control should be assessed immediately.

If any of these symptoms persist for more than a few weeks, it's important to consult a healthcare provider. Early detection of anal cancer greatly increases the chances of successful treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.