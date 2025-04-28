Lifestyle Coach Shares Easy Tips To Detect Harmful Chemicals In Mangoes

What season is it? Yes, it is summer – but it is also the season of the king of fruits: mango. However, there is always that worry about carbides. Even though using them is illegal in India, it is still pretty common. But do not stress – you do not need to be scared of enjoying your mangoes anymore. Lifestyle guru Luke Coutinho has shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, he guides us about a simple test to check if your mangoes have been ripened using harmful carbides.

First, take a good look at the mango's skin – if the colour is uniform, it is a good sign, but if there are tiny black spots, you might want to be cautious. Next, do a quick pressure check; a naturally ripened mango will feel firm with the right amount of pulp, while a chemically ripened one often feels squishy or oddly soft.

The most interesting part is the water test - just drop the mango into a jar of water. If it sinks, it is likely fine and full of pulp. But if it floats, it could mean it has been treated with carbide, which speeds up ripening but leaves the fruit with less pulp and more air, making it lighter. It is a simple trick that can help you enjoy your mangoes worry-free.

Luke Coutinho says, “This is a simple test that all of you can do at home. Should you do the test? Absolutely, yes.” He adds, “Your kids, your parents, senior citizens, that's a test that everyone can do.”

The lifestyle coach concludes the video by saying, “ Do not be afraid of the humble mango. Be afraid of a poor lifestyle.”

In his caption, Luke Coutinho warns, “Please note that you can do this test, it can give you a clue close to accurate, but maybe not always … for accuracy, you need a lab to test … it's just something we can start doing.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.