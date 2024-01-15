Lactose Intolerant? Try These Non-Dairy Foods Recommended By Nutritionist

Most whole pulses like rajma, kabuli chana, black dal, kuleeth have about 200 mg of calcium per 100 gms

Having strong bones is essential for overall health and well-being. Bones serve as the framework of our body, providing support, structure, and protection to vital organs. Maintaining strong bones is particularly vital for mobility and everyday activities.

Cow's milk is well-known for being rich in calcium, a vital nutrient for strong bones, but it may not be an option for everyone. Lactose intolerance or dietary preferences may lead people to seek non-dairy alternatives to ensure they still meet their calcium needs.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee recently highlighted that you don't have to rely only on dairy for strong bones. In her latest Instagram post, she suggested alternative options for those who are lactose intolerant or prefer non-dairy choices.

A glass of raw carrot (6 medium-sized) along with spinach (50 gms) juice. It contains approximately 300 mg of calcium in comparison to 240 mg of calcium in 200 ml of cow's milk. Most whole pulses like rajma, kabuli chana, black dal, kuleeth have about 200 mg of calcium per 100 gms of raw dal. These can be added to salads. White and black sesame seeds are another great source of calcium. About 10 gms of sesame seeds contain 140 mg of calcium. You can consume about 2-3 tablespoons of white and black seasame seeds daily. Other calcium rich foods are Tofu, Edamame (young soybeans) Leafy greens like Kale Vegetables like Broccoli and okra also known as bhindi.

Check out the full post here:

Having healthy bones and optimal bone density offers several benefits:

Strong bones provide the necessary support for the body's structure, ensuring proper posture and stability. Good bone density reduces the likelihood of fractures, promoting an active and injury-resistant lifestyle. Healthy bones contribute to smooth joint function, enhancing overall mobility and flexibility. Strong bones support muscles, helping in overall muscle function and strength. Bones store essential minerals like calcium and phosphorus, crucial for various bodily functions. Maintaining strong bones helps prevent conditions like osteoporosis, ensuring long-term bone health. Bone marrow produces blood cells, supporting a healthy immune system and oxygen transport.

To support bone health, eat a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, engage in weight-bearing exercises, and avoid habits that can harm bone density. Regular check-ups with healthcare professionals also contribute to maintaining strong and healthy bones.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.