Joint Health: Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Shares 5 Foods That Support Joint Health

In one of the recent Instagram reels nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares 5 nutritious foods that have been proven to improve the health of our bones. These foods can help recover your joints and ensures better health of your joints in the long run.

“You may already be taking medicines - either prescription or over-the-counter - to relieve morning stiffness, inflammation, and pain in your joints. Fortunately, a variety of foods with powerful components can ease inflammation and may help relieve some of the joint pain.” Writes nutritionist Lovneet.

Here are the 5 foods good for your joint health:

1. Raw Turmeric

Turmeric is a brilliant yellow spice common in Indian cuisine. It is rich in a chemical called curcumin. Research has shown that curcumin, a compound in turmeric, may reduce inflammation in the bodv.

2. Garlic

Garlic contains diallyl disulphide, an anti-inflammatory compound that limits the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Therefore, garlic can help fight inflammation and improve overall joint health.

3. Ginger

Ginger and its components blocked the production of substances that promote inflammation in the body.

4. Walnuts

Walnuts are nutrient-dense and loaded with compounds that mav help reduce the inflammation associated with joint disease. Walnuts are especially high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to decrease the pain.

5. Cherries

Cherries are a great source of antioxidants that can help reduce swelling in joints and muscles. Cherries get their bright red colour from the anthocyanins. These anthocyanins also act in similar ways to antioxidants, which reduce inflammation in the body.

Add these foods to your diet if you have healthy and well-functioning joints in the long run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.