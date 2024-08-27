How To Ensure Your Nutritional Status Is Optimal? Know From The Nutritionist

You can monitor the essential nutrient levels in your body by undergoing regular health check-ups

"Health is wealth", The popular saying means that health is the most valuable aspect of a person's life and is more important than material wealth. However, in today's fast-paced world, people easily overlook their health amid the hustle and bustle of daily life. A person's nutritional status is defined by the individual's health condition, as it remains directly influenced by the intake and utilisation of nutrients. To obtain the optimal nutritional status, we must ensure consuming sufficient, but not excessive, sources of energy as well as essential nutrients, among other food components that do not contain toxins. So, how do we maintain the nutritional status? What happens when the nutritional status drops? To help us find answers to these questions, we have nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee. In a recent post on the social media platform Instagram, she talked about why we need to prioritise health.

Look at her post:

Optimal nutritional status

Ensuring that your nutritional status is optimal is a cornerstone of good health. Keeping a check on deficiencies on a regular basis can easily help you identify any gaps in your diet that may be affecting your overall well-being.

Mukerjee has stated that when the nutritional status drops, then the "infections in your body, such as EBV, helicobacter, and gut infections, become more virulent."

How to maintain optimal nutritional status?

For this, Mukerjee has listed a few measures that needs to be followed regularly by one and all. These include:

1. Checking for deficiencies

You can monitor the essential nutrient levels in your body by undergoing regular health check-ups and body tests. Once you identify the deficiency early, it helps in preventing potential health issues down the line.

2. Taking necessary supplements

At times, the daily diet alone might not be able to fulfill our nutritional needs. In such cases, supplements play a major role in bridging the gap. There are various types of supplements available in the market to keep a tab on your daily nutrition needs. However, you must consult a doctor to determine which supplement is the right one for you depending on the requirement of your body.

3. Maintaining a nutrient-dense diet

Often, we hear from our parents that we must skip fast food and rather go for a balanced diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats. This is essential for the overall health of the body and keeps the metabolism healthy. People should focus on incorporating a variety of nutrient-dense foods to ensure the intake of a broad spectrum of vitamins and minerals.

Why prioritise health?

Well, there is a wide range of benefits that extend beyond just the physical well-being. When you remain healthy, you have an enhanced entry-level and mental health. Also, your immune system functions properly, giving your body increased longevity.

Keep these points in mind for better nutrient absorption and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.