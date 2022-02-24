How Does Diabetes Affect Fertility In Men And Women? What Can Be Done?

Hormonal disruption due to diabetes is the main cause fordelayor failure of conception

Diabetes is a common disease that is commonly known among all of us. But we are very less aware of the fact of what Diabetes really does to our body and how it affects us in the long term. There are some factors that are not very known among people about the effects of diabetes. One way how diabetes affects the human body is also with regards to its effects on fertility in men and women. That is, if one has got the disease, it reduces their chances of having a baby. In order to fight infertility issues with Diabetes, one needs to control their condition very well. This can reduce the risk of infertility issues. This also enlightens our understanding that couples who have diabetes should visit their doctor for a review of their diabetes in terms of a general health check-up at least 3-6 months earlier before trying to have a baby.

To Share More Facts About Diabetes

Hormonal disruption due to diabetes is the main cause for delay or failure of implantation and conception. Diabetes can make your sperm and embryo quality weak. Insulin in our body manages blood glucose levels and requirements for glucose. On impairing glucose tolerance in our body, a person can have Diabetes.

In women, diabetes could result in menstrual cycles that are irregular or absent. Whereas, in men, Diabetes causes problems to getting and maintaining erections and also a low rate and level of testosterone, which is the male hormone. Diabetes can also increase the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth for a couple and result in caesarean section and the baby needing intensive care after birth.

To control this, well-controlled blood sugar levels can help menstrual cycles become regular and also reduce the risk of erection problems in men as it increases the testosterone levels in men while also increasing their libido, that is the sex drive. Women will see a reduced risk of miscarriage and will have a healthy baby without any risk of keeping the baby in an intensive care unit after birth. Additionally, there is a reduced risk of congenital disorder which is a health problem that starts at birth and reduces the risk of stillbirth and neonatal death.

How Can One Manage Diabetes To Avoid Fertility Issues

Diabetes can be managed by controlling blood sugar levels. To do that, one needs to monitor their blood sugar levels regularly and note them down and observe the readings and frequency. Eating a healthy diet is important along with the regular physical activity. It is good to be fit and in a healthy weight range. One should focus on keeping low stress and anxiety and must quit smoking. If additional help is needed, one should go ahead and visit their doctor to seek help with the medication and access to the right information for the support needed.

What Can Be Done

It is best to try and conceive for a baby when your diabetes is well-controlled, and when there are no other health problems as this will further reduce the diabetes-related risks during path before pregnancy and throughout the first trimester. As soon as you become pregnant, you must see your fertility expert for a review of your diabetes, where the fertility expert will discuss ways to manage your diabetes during pregnancy to keep blood sugar levels in the healthy range during your pregnancy. The expert may perform additional tests regularly as per their recommendations, depending on your condition during the pregnancy. You should visit your fertility expert as soon as you have plans to conceive, as your fertility expert will help you with the right guidance towards fertility checkups and tests. Women with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are recommended to start taking a high dose of folic acid (2.5-5mg daily).

While these healthy steps to manage your diabetes may be new and might take a while to get used to, studies prove that people who try to improve their lifestyle are much more likely to succeed in conceiving. If you and your partner take the measures and get healthy together, you improve your chance of getting pregnant and having a healthy baby. Your fertility expert will be with you in this together and monitor your pregnancy throughout to review your current medications frequently and make sure they are safe to take while trying to get pregnant, during pregnancy, until your baby is born.

(Dr Aswati Nair, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Delhi)

